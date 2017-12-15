Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (WAIR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAIR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wesco Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered Wesco Aircraft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Wesco Aircraft in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Wesco Aircraft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wesco Aircraft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

In related news, EVP Declan O. Grant purchased 7,170 shares of Wesco Aircraft stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,759.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,074.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 133,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 615,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,343. The company has a market cap of $676.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.66. Wesco Aircraft has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.20 million. Wesco Aircraft had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Wesco Aircraft will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wesco Aircraft

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc is a distributor and provider of supply chain management services to the global aerospace industry. The Company operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. As of September 30, 2016, the Company supplied over 565,000 active stock-keeping units (SKUs), including C-class hardware, chemicals, electronic components, bearings, tools and machined parts.

