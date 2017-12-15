Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (WAIR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.88.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAIR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wesco Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered Wesco Aircraft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Wesco Aircraft in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Wesco Aircraft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wesco Aircraft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.
In related news, EVP Declan O. Grant purchased 7,170 shares of Wesco Aircraft stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,759.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,074.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 615,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,343. The company has a market cap of $676.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.66. Wesco Aircraft has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.20 million. Wesco Aircraft had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Wesco Aircraft will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Wesco Aircraft
Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc is a distributor and provider of supply chain management services to the global aerospace industry. The Company operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. As of September 30, 2016, the Company supplied over 565,000 active stock-keeping units (SKUs), including C-class hardware, chemicals, electronic components, bearings, tools and machined parts.
