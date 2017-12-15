Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AutoZone (AZO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AutoZone (NYSE: AZO):

12/7/2017 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $710.00 to $800.00.

12/7/2017 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $625.00 to $700.00.

12/6/2017 – AutoZone had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a $720.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2017 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2017 – AutoZone had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS AG. They now have a $750.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $810.00.

12/6/2017 – AutoZone was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/6/2017 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $820.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2017 – AutoZone is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2017 – AutoZone had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

11/29/2017 – AutoZone had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS AG. They now have a $750.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $655.00.

11/21/2017 – AutoZone was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Over the past one year, AutoZone has underperformed the industry it belongs to. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current quarter earnings per share has declined. A spate of store openings is raising costs for AutoZone. This is not only adding to capital & operating expenses but also inventory per store. Also increasing frequency of deliveries to its stores to three or five times a week from once is a headwind before it. However, the company’s strong cash flow helps it to open new stores every year and repurchase shares aggressively, without compromising on its financial strength. Also, the average age of cars is rising that creates an increased demand of auto parts.”

11/1/2017 – AutoZone was given a new $640.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2017 – AutoZone had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $590.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) opened at $701.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.27. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $491.13 and a 12 month high of $809.52. The firm has a market cap of $19,384.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $10.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $0.10. AutoZone had a net margin of 11.66% and a negative return on equity of 78.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 46.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William T. Giles sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.79, for a total transaction of $17,201,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,466 shares in the company, valued at $17,390,188.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.84, for a total transaction of $18,598,760.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,893.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,823 shares of company stock valued at $56,687,723. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autozone, Inc is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. The Company operates through the Auto Parts Locations segment. The Auto Parts Locations segment is a retailer and distributor of automotive parts and accessories. As of August 27, 2016, the Company operated through 5,814 locations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Brazil.

