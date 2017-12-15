Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Grupo Televisa (TV)

Grupo Televisa (NYSE: TV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/15/2017 – Grupo Televisa was upgraded by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2017 – Grupo Televisa was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/4/2017 – Grupo Televisa was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/30/2017 – Grupo Televisa was upgraded by analysts at UBS AG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

11/21/2017 – Grupo Televisa was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

11/15/2017 – Grupo Televisa was upgraded by analysts at UBS AG from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Shares of Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE TV) traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.08. 3,472,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11,840.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. Grupo Televisa S.A. has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $27.37.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. is a media company in the international entertainment business. The Company operates in four business segments: Content, Sky, Telecommunications, and Other Businesses. It operates four broadcast channels in Mexico City and has affiliated stations throughout the country. It produces pay-television channels with national and international feeds, throughout Latin America, the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia Pacific.

