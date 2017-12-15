Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Watts Water Technologies worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,793,000 after acquiring an additional 57,894 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,448,000 after acquiring an additional 36,723 shares during the last quarter. AHL Partners LLP increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 47.6% in the second quarter. AHL Partners LLP now owns 60,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 201,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.70. The stock had a trading volume of 147,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,308. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $59.15 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2,581.59, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WTS shares. BidaskClub cut Watts Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Northcoast Research raised Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $871,477.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,463.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $288,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,474 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,974.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,348 shares of company stock worth $1,339,628 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc is a supplier of products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The Company, through its subsidiary, Watts Regulator Co, is engaged in manufacturing products and systems focused on the control, conservation and quality of water, and safety of the people using it.

