Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.76) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €39.00 ($46.43) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.86) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Group set a €41.00 ($48.81) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Commerzbank set a €41.00 ($48.81) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($47.62) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €41.27 ($49.13).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post (FRA DPW) opened at €40.44 ($48.14) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.25 ($36.01) and a 52 week high of €40.89 ($48.68).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Post (DPW) a €46.00 Price Target” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/warburg-research-analysts-give-deutsche-post-dpw-a-46-00-price-target.html.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.