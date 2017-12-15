Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Post (DPW) a €46.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.76) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €39.00 ($46.43) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.86) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Group set a €41.00 ($48.81) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Commerzbank set a €41.00 ($48.81) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($47.62) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €41.27 ($49.13).
Deutsche Post (FRA DPW) opened at €40.44 ($48.14) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.25 ($36.01) and a 52 week high of €40.89 ($48.68).
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.
