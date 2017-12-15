Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Raised to Strong-Buy at Vetr

Vetr upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.47.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ WBA) traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $70.36. 7,193,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,473,378. The stock has a market cap of $71,028.31, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $63.82 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pharmacy operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.33%.

In related news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total transaction of $184,324.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,878.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Anthony Lederer purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 46,167 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 22,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 58,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,019,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $236,476,000 after purchasing an additional 154,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

