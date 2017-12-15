Wagner Bowman Management Corp Has $15.57 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.3% of Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 116.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13,039.8% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 338,320,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,320,000 after purchasing an additional 335,745,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,771,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,090,000 after purchasing an additional 969,828 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA VTI) traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.79. 1,856,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,181. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.96 and a fifty-two week high of $137.43.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

