WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WageWorks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WageWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of WageWorks in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of WageWorks in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WageWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

In related news, Director John William Larson sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $1,944,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,216.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly L. Wilford sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $3,106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,792,876.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in WageWorks by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in WageWorks by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in WageWorks in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in WageWorks by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in WageWorks by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period.

WageWorks (NYSE:WAGE) traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $59.95. 161,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,656. WageWorks has a twelve month low of $56.90 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $2,429.72, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

WageWorks (NYSE:WAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. WageWorks had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that WageWorks will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

WageWorks Company Profile

WageWorks, Inc is engaged in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). The Company administers CBDs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), and Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) and other employee benefits.

