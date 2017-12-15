Vulcan Materials (VMC) Position Decreased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials (VMC) traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,750. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $108.95 and a 1 year high of $136.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of $16,285.54, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.36). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.29.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company is a supplier of construction aggregates (primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel) and a producer of asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. The Company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates) and related products and services (transportation and other).

