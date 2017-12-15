Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Purchases Shares of 47,674 VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000. VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned about 1.95% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI) traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.58. 13,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,010. VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.16.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/vista-private-wealth-partners-llc-purchases-shares-of-47674-vaneck-vectors-morningstar-international-moat-etf-moti.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.