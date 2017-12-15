Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Acquires Shares of 93,314 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 3.6% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA SCHD) traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.24. 444,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,438. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $51.10.
