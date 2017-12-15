Visionary Asset Management Inc. Sells 897 Shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Visionary Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 35,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 81,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 349.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA XLK) traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $64.53. 10,945,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,449,596. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a 1 year low of $48.21 and a 1 year high of $64.77.

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF Company Profile

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

