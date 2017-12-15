Visa Inc (V) Shares Bought by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,895 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Group increased their price objective on Visa from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Visa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.01 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

In related news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $240,545.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,005.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa Inc (V) traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,815,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674,750. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $77.19 and a twelve month high of $114.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $234,737.66, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 31.80% and a net margin of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/visa-inc-v-shares-bought-by-rnc-capital-management-llc.html.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.