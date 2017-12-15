Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 7,494 Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,494 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. National Planning Corp boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 1,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Universal Health Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.31.

Universal Health Services, Inc. ( NYSE UHS ) traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,789. The company has a market capitalization of $10,808.24, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.26 and a 12 month high of $129.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 5.49%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WARNING: “Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 7,494 Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/vident-investment-advisory-llc-acquires-shares-of-7494-universal-health-services-inc-uhs.html.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is owning and operating, through its subsidiaries, acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, and behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company’s segments include Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Services and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.