VF Corp (VFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.89.

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $81.00 price objective on VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on VF in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on VF in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on VF to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

VF (VFC) opened at $73.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28,980.00, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. VF has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $74.87.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. VF had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 8.24%. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that VF will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.35%.

In other VF news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 65,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $4,629,674.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,235 shares in the company, valued at $11,448,923.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura C. Meagher sold 14,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $990,520.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,921.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,660 shares of company stock valued at $18,035,832 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in VF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VF by 1.5% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in VF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in VF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation (VF) is engaged in the design, production, procurement, marketing and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. The Company’s segments include Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear and Sportswear. Its Outdoor & Action Sports Coalition is a group of authentic outdoor and activity-based lifestyle brands.

