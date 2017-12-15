Vetr Lowers Signet Jewelers (SIG) to Buy

Vetr lowered shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has $57.72 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Shares of Signet Jewelers (SIG) opened at $53.26 on Monday. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $46.09 and a 52 week high of $96.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3,250.00, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 32,330 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,703 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited is a retailer of diamond jewelry. The Company’s segments include the Sterling Jewelers division; the Zale division, which consists of the Zale Jewelry and Piercing Pagoda segments; the UK Jewelry division, and Other. The Sterling Jewelers division’s stores operate in the United States principally as Kay Jewelers (Kay), Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry (Jared) and Jared Vault.

