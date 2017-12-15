Vetr Lowers Signet Jewelers (SIG) to Buy

Vetr lowered shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has $57.72 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.48.
Shares of Signet Jewelers (SIG) opened at $53.26 on Monday. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $46.09 and a 52 week high of $96.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3,250.00, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94.
Signet Jewelers Company Profile
Signet Jewelers Limited is a retailer of diamond jewelry. The Company’s segments include the Sterling Jewelers division; the Zale division, which consists of the Zale Jewelry and Piercing Pagoda segments; the UK Jewelry division, and Other. The Sterling Jewelers division’s stores operate in the United States principally as Kay Jewelers (Kay), Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry (Jared) and Jared Vault.
To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.