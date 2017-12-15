Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.23

News stories about Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Verisk Analytics earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 45.6821620751539 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.15.

Shares of Verisk Analytics ( VRSK ) traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.00. 2,703,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,443. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $75.60 and a 12 month high of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,548.56, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $549.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $1,419,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,764.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $145,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,458,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,646 shares of company stock valued at $27,548,619. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, natural resources and financial services. The Company operates through two segments: Risk Assessment and Decision Analytics. Its Risk Assessment segment serves its property and casualty insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements in each United States state in which they operate.

