Verifone Systems, Inc. (PAY) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Verifone Systems, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verifone Systems in a report released on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Verifone Systems’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Verifone Systems in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Verifone Systems in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verifone Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verifone Systems in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Verifone Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of Verifone Systems ( NYSE:PAY ) traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,392,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,986.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Verifone Systems has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $21.48.

Verifone Systems (NYSE:PAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.33 million. Verifone Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAY. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Verifone Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verifone Systems by 300.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,026,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,982,000 after buying an additional 3,770,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verifone Systems by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,668,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,702,000 after buying an additional 1,982,859 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Verifone Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verifone Systems by 763.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 65,914 shares during the last quarter.

Verifone Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Verifone Systems

VeriFone Systems, Inc offers payments and commerce solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing and supplying a range of payment solutions and complementary services. It provides solutions and services for the retail point-of-sale (POS) that enable various forms of commerce.

