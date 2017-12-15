Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $67.00 price target on shares of Ventas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,205,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,585,012,000 after purchasing an additional 671,502 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,517,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,496,000 after purchasing an additional 228,800 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,895,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,090,000 after purchasing an additional 545,504 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Ventas by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,422,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,256,000 after purchasing an additional 136,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,247,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,758,000 after purchasing an additional 357,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ventas ( VTR ) opened at $63.46 on Friday. Ventas has a 52-week low of $58.96 and a 52-week high of $72.36. The firm has a market cap of $22,728.59, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.60). Ventas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $899.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/ventas-inc-vtr-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-from-brokerages.html.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and office operations. Under its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company invests in and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom and leases those properties to healthcare operating companies under triple-net or absolute-net leases that obligate the tenants to pay all property-related expenses.

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.