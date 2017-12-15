Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Shares Sold by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV decreased its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 25,152 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 50.7% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 12.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,519,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,037,000 after purchasing an additional 269,633 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 107.9% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 389,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,204,000 after purchasing an additional 202,177 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) traded down $2.65 on Friday, reaching $109.77. The company had a trading volume of 739,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,120. The company has a market capitalization of $10,299.58, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.67. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $114.09.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.69 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $216,974.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $225,955.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,055.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,768 shares of company stock worth $2,771,819. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VAR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Friday, September 1st. BTIG Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer of medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions with radiotherapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy and brachytherapy medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions with radiotherapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy and brachytherapy.

