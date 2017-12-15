Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.43% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $65,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,510.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,060,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,231,000 after purchasing an additional 565,442 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,954 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA VGT) traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $166.40. The company had a trading volume of 303,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,785. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $168.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Information Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Vanguard Information Technology ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

