Affiance Financial LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up about 1.0% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA VDE) traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.11. The stock had a trading volume of 189,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,988. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $83.80 and a 52 week high of $106.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5997 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Vanguard Energy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.45%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) Shares Sold by Affiance Financial LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/vanguard-energy-etf-vde-shares-sold-by-affiance-financial-llc.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.