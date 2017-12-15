ValuEngine Lowers Mamamancini S (MMMB) to Sell

Mamamancini S (OTCMKTS:MMMB) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Shares of Mamamancini S (OTCMKTS:MMMB) traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 69,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,347. Mamamancini S has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Mamamancini S (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Mamamancini S had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 million. equities analysts predict that Mamamancini S will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MamaMancinis Holdings, Inc produces and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf, stuffed peppers, baked ziti, and specialty items; and other meat and sauce products.

