Press coverage about Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Valeritas earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 47.2699965964428 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. 7,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,112. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Valeritas has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Get Valeritas alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Valeritas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/valeritas-vlrx-receiving-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

Valeritas, Inc is a United States-based company, which is engaged in developing and commercializing treatment solutions that contribute to clinical outcomes for patients. The Company’s portfolio includes V-Go disposable insulin delivery device, which is distributed through retail pharmacy. Its V-Go delivers insulin at a continuous preset basal rate and bolus dosing for adults with Type 2 diabetes requiring insulin.

Receive News & Ratings for Valeritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.