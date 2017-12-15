Vail Resorts (MTN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Vail Resorts, Inc. is one of the leading resort operators in North America. The company’s operations are grouped into two segments, Resort and Real Estate. In the company’s Resort segment, they own and operate resort properties which provide a comprehensive resort experience throughout the year to a diverse clientele with an attractive demographic profile. The company’s Real Estate segment develops, buys and sells real estate in and around the their resort communities. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $226.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $252.22.

Shares of Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN ) traded down $2.17 on Monday, reaching $218.61. 331,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $159.65 and a twelve month high of $237.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,835.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.45.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.10). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $220.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

In related news, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 5,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $1,226,591.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,173.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 6,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $1,429,833.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,742 shares of company stock valued at $51,804,735 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,095,000 after acquiring an additional 76,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,068,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,502,000 after purchasing an additional 300,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Vail Resorts by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,687,000 after purchasing an additional 206,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,902,000 after purchasing an additional 101,554 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 510,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,478,000 after purchasing an additional 59,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging and Real Estate. Its Mountain segment operates over 10 mountain resort properties and approximately three urban ski areas, as well as ancillary services, primarily including, ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations.

