USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys New Holdings in Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,252 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 13.9% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 0.7% during the first quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,203 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 36.6% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 29.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,703 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 25,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,266,589 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $595,995,000 after purchasing an additional 99,921 shares in the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.13. 9,385,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,916,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $289,602.47, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $100.13.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.23 billion. Wal-Mart Stores had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wal-Mart Stores declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wal-Mart Stores from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Vetr raised shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.71 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.96.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,319,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $128,760,572.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,057,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,295,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $200,284.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,629.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,421,174 shares of company stock worth $1,366,398,832. Company insiders own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

About Wal-Mart Stores

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

