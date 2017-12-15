Urban Outfitters (URBN) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on URBN. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Alere Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ URBN) opened at $32.31 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $3,550.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $892.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 64,527 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

