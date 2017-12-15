Upland Software Inc (UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald Sells 28,654 Shares

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 28,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $641,563.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,861,064 shares in the company, valued at $41,669,222.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Upland Software Inc (UPLD) traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.00. 445,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Upland Software Inc has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $25.56.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $26.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Upland Software Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 623,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $489,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 143,808 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Finally, Lyon Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,321,000. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software Inc is a provider of cloud-based enterprise work management software. The Company provides a family of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, process excellence, finance, professional services and marketing functions within organizations.

