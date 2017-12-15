Univar (UNVR) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.09

Media stories about Univar (NYSE:UNVR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Univar earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.1230453787799 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Univar alerts:

Univar (UNVR) traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $30.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,180,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,336. The company has a market cap of $4,088.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Univar has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $33.15.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Univar had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Univar will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Univar from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BidaskClub lowered Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Univar in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Univar in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

In other news, Director Mark John Byrne sold 50,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $1,498,124.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,906.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.84 per share, with a total value of $308,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,465.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Univar (UNVR) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.09” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/univar-unvr-receives-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-09.html.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc is a distributor of commodity and specialty chemicals. The Company operates through four segments: Univar USA (USA); Univar Canada (Canada); Univar Europe and the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Rest of World. The Company’s USA segment supplies a range of commodity and specialty chemicals, as well as services to a range of end markets, including manufacturing and industrial production sectors in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.