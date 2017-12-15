Uniti Group (UNIT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on UNIT. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an overweight rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Monday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Uniti Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered Uniti Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Uniti Group from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.14.

Uniti Group (UNIT) traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,140.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -774.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the third quarter worth $316,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $479,000. Messner & Smith Theme Value Investment Management Ltd. CA acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the third quarter worth $757,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 86.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 37,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group Inc, formerly Communications Sales & Leasing, Inc, is an internally managed real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition and construction of infrastructure in the communications industry. The Company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers.

