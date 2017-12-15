Under Armour (UAA) Shares Up 9.8%

Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) shot up 9.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $15.17. 14,744,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 5,539,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UAA. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Vetr upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.23 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Forward View reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

The company has a market cap of $6,360.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 8.3% in the second quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 27,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Under Armour by 6.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 52,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 42.5% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Under Armour by 5.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 97,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

