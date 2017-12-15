Under Armour (UA) Given a $12.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) received a $12.00 price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UA. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Vetr cut shares of Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.79 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.51.

Shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.62. 18,499,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,547,290. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,459.38, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 48.4% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

