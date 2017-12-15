Umpqua (UMPQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. 5,288,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the previous session’s volume of 1,522,954 shares.The stock last traded at $21.07 and had previously closed at $20.48.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 67.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMPQ. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Umpqua from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Umpqua from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Umpqua from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “sell” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4,589.63, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $295.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corporation will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Raymond P. Davis sold 36,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $758,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Umpqua Bank (the Bank) and Umpqua Investments, Inc (Umpqua Investments). It operates through two segments: Community Banking and Home Lending. The Community Banking segment’s principal business focus is the offering of loan and deposit products to business and retail customers in its primary market areas.

