Ulta Beauty (ULTA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/7/2017 – Ulta Beauty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

12/5/2017 – Ulta Beauty had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a $221.64 price target on the stock, down previously from $300.00.

12/3/2017 – Ulta Beauty was given a new $270.00 price target on by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2017 – Ulta Beauty was given a new $300.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2017 – Ulta Beauty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2017 – Ulta Beauty was given a new $225.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/1/2017 – Ulta Beauty was given a new $235.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/1/2017 – Ulta Beauty was given a new $220.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/1/2017 – Ulta Beauty was given a new $225.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/1/2017 – Ulta Beauty was given a new $246.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2017 – Ulta Beauty was given a new $230.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/1/2017 – Ulta Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $254.50 price target on the stock.

11/30/2017 – Ulta Beauty was given a new $206.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/29/2017 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $247.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2017 – Ulta Beauty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2017 – Ulta Beauty was given a new $270.00 price target on by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/27/2017 – Ulta Beauty was given a new $300.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2017 – Ulta Beauty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cleveland Research.

11/2/2017 – Ulta Beauty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2017 – Ulta Beauty was given a new $250.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/23/2017 – Ulta Beauty was given a new $265.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2017 – Ulta Beauty was given a new $336.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2017 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2017 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $250.00 to $210.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/16/2017 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $267.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $290.00. They wrote, “Goldman Sachs Conviction List.”Cosmetics accounted for approximately 51 percent of Ulta’s total revenue last year but industry sources are now calling for “lesser innovation” in the space, Fassler commented in a research report. While the beauty industry is also seeing greater innovation in hair-care and skincare, the growth in these two categories won’t be large enough to offset a slowdown in cosmetics. However, this doesn’t imply that investors should be concerned as the company remains a share gainer in the overall beauty space.In fact, investor concerns are either “misguided or premature” as there is no reason to believe Ulta’s core value proposition is under threat, Fassler added (see his track record here). For the time being at least it would be wrong to assume that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) offers a compelling alternative or that the addition of rival brands to Amazon’s platform is imminent.Bottom line, stabilization in Ulta’s revenue and ability to achieve same-store sales guidance remains a base case scenario. But weaker than prior trends in the overall beauty space implies a reduction in Ulta’s price target is necessary although the stock still boasts an “appealing”

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ ULTA) opened at $217.17 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.96 and a twelve month high of $314.86. The stock has a market cap of $13,105.44, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn bought 127,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.21 per share, for a total transaction of $24,965,211.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc is a holding company for the Ulta Beauty group of companies. The Company is a beauty retailer. The Company offers cosmetics, fragrance, skin, hair care products and salon services. The Company offers approximately 20,000 products from over 500 beauty brands across all categories, including the Company’s own private label.

