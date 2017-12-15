U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 133,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 45,116 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 34,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 13,295 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 368,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 52,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 210,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after buying an additional 14,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.56.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB ) traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.15. 4,467,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,037,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $90,608.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $56.61.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 13.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company provides a full range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and automated teller machine (ATM) processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing.

