Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (TKC) Position Reduced by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS comprises about 3.2% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 5.0% in the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,042,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 194,300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 2.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,277,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,881,000 after acquiring an additional 81,639 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,110,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,503,000 after acquiring an additional 51,237 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,450,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 71,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 26.8% in the third quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,348,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 285,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS ( NYSE:TKC ) traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,312. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8,844.00, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.2887 dividend. This is an increase from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS’s dividend payout ratio is 77.94%.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engaged in establishing and operating a Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) network in Turkey and regional states. The Company’s segments include Turkcell Turkey, which includes the operations of Turkcell Superonline, Turkcell Satis ve Dagitim Hizmetleri A.S., group call center operations of Global Bilgi Pazarlama Danisma ve Cagri Servisi Hizmetleri A.S., Turktell Bilisim Servisleri A.S., Kule Hizmet ve Isletmecilik A.S., Turkcell Odeme Hizmetleri A.S.

