Trupanion (TRUP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Trupanion in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.71. 228,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $63.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard E. Rubin sold 100,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $2,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,446,005 shares in the company, valued at $34,342,618.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,039 shares of company stock worth $3,229,133 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 23,419 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Trupanion by 12.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 982,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,985,000 after acquiring an additional 107,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Trupanion by 21.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc provides medical insurance plans for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The Company operates in two business segments: subscription business and other business. The subscription business segment includes monthly subscriptions for its medical plan, which are marketed to consumers.

