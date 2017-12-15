Tronox (TROX) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Tronox (OTCMKTS:TROX) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tronox from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a buy rating on shares of Tronox in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS reissued a sell rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. J P Morgan Chase & Co initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.25.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (OTCMKTS:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/tronox-trox-now-covered-by-analysts-at-barclays.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of Infinity. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

About Tronox

Tronox Limited is engaged in production and marketing of titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment (TiO2). The Company’s TiO2 products are critical components of everyday applications, such as coatings, plastics, paper and other applications. The Company’s mineral sands business consists primarily of two product streams: titanium feedstock and zircon.

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.