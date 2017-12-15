Triumph Bancorp (TBK) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

TBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $35.00 price objective on Triumph Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Triumph Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.71.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $667.31, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.82.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $43.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.66 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 8.40%. equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maribess L. Miller acquired 5,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $163,854.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,504 shares of company stock valued at $195,094. Company insiders own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 51,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 19,342 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 649,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 32,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 220.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 77,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. Through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB (TBK Bank), the Company offers traditional banking services, as well as commercial finance products. The Company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Asset Management and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital with revenue derived from factoring services.

