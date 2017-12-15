Trinity Mirror (TNI) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Trinity Mirror (LON:TNI) in a report published on Monday. They currently have a GBX 77 ($1.04) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.56) price target on shares of Trinity Mirror in a report on Monday, December 4th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.83) price objective on shares of Trinity Mirror in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Trinity Mirror (LON TNI) opened at GBX 71.75 ($0.97) on Monday. Trinity Mirror has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67 ($0.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124 ($1.67).

Trinity Mirror plc is a national and regional news publisher. The Company is engaged in producing and distributing content through newspapers and associated digital platforms. It operates through four segments: Publishing, which includes all of its newspapers and associated digital publishing; Printing, which provides printing services to the publishing segment and to third parties; Specialist Digital, which includes its digital recruitment classified business and its digital marketing services businesses, and Central, which includes revenue and costs not allocated to the operational divisions.

