TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET) Position Cut by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of TriNet Group worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,661,000 after purchasing an additional 342,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,119,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,644,000 after acquiring an additional 92,991 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 965,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,475,000 after acquiring an additional 399,745 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 906,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,695,000 after acquiring an additional 335,381 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,265,000 after acquiring an additional 41,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $91,434.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,776.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $157,444.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,040 shares of company stock worth $6,673,294 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE TNET) traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.13. 315,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,239. The company has a market cap of $3,026.08, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $45.11.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.30. TriNet Group had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 156.96%. The firm had revenue of $205.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc is a provider of human resources (HR) solutions for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The Company’s HR solutions include services, such as multi-state payroll processing and tax administration, employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans, workers’ compensation insurance and claims management, employment and benefit law compliance, and other services.

