TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. FIG Partners lowered TriCo Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $914.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $43.79.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $57.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.99 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 10.17%. research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,114,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,417,000 after acquiring an additional 37,461 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 962,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 873,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,686,000 after purchasing an additional 35,343 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 45.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 697,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,527,000 after purchasing an additional 216,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Tri Counties Bank, a California-chartered commercial bank (the Bank). The Bank offers banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses through 68 branch offices in Northern and Central California.

