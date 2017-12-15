TransUnion (TRU) CEO James M. Peck Sells 200,000 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) CEO James M. Peck sold 200,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $10,948,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,024,255.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,031. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10,005.82, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. TransUnion had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.
TransUnion Company Profile
TransUnion is a risk and information solutions provider to businesses and consumers. The Company provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision capabilities to businesses. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International and Consumer Interactive.
