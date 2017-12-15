TransUnion (TRU) CEO James M. Peck Sells 200,000 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) CEO James M. Peck sold 200,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $10,948,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,024,255.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,031. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10,005.82, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. TransUnion had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 43.6% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 8,359,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,898 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 114.8% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,574,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,617 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth $99,632,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 80.4% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 49.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,833 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a risk and information solutions provider to businesses and consumers. The Company provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision capabilities to businesses. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International and Consumer Interactive.

