Transcontinental (TCL.A) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Transcontinental from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of Transcontinental (TSE TCL.A) opened at C$26.09 on Monday. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of C$20.22 and a 12 month high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

