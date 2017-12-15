Traders Sell Paypal (PYPL) on Strength (PYPL)

Investors sold shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $97.37 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $136.02 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $38.65 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Paypal had the 25th highest net out-flow for the day. Paypal traded up $0.17 for the day and closed at $74.26

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Sunday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, September 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

The firm has a market cap of $88,484.62, a PE ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodney C. Adkins acquired 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,431.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,268,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,415,371,000 after buying an additional 21,814,940 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth about $481,937,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of Paypal by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 11,353,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $381,030,000 after buying an additional 5,253,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Paypal by 313.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,151,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $330,127,000 after buying an additional 4,663,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 1,064.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,861,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,921,000 after buying an additional 4,444,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

