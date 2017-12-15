Traders Buy Shares of Wal-Mart Stores (WMT) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on weakness during trading on Friday. $354.39 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $126.49 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $227.90 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Wal-Mart Stores had the 5th highest net in-flow for the day. Wal-Mart Stores traded down ($0.02) for the day and closed at $97.11

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wal-Mart Stores from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Vetr upgraded Wal-Mart Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.71 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.96.

Get Wal-Mart Stores alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $289,602.47, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Wal-Mart Stores had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $122.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Wal-Mart Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 826,617 shares of Wal-Mart Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $79,677,612.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,345,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,430,815.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 684 shares of Wal-Mart Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $67,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,421,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,398,832 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wal-Mart Stores by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,673,654 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,997,381,000 after purchasing an additional 440,343 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Wal-Mart Stores by 45.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,982,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,360,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wal-Mart Stores by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,804,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,156,909,000 after purchasing an additional 224,821 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wal-Mart Stores by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,263,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $701,080,000 after purchasing an additional 174,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Wal-Mart Stores by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,919,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $696,979,000 after purchasing an additional 45,217 shares during the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Traders Buy Shares of Wal-Mart Stores (WMT) on Weakness” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/traders-buy-shares-of-wal-mart-stores-wmt-on-weakness.html.

About Wal-Mart Stores

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.