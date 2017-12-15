Traders Buy Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Investors purchased shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. $82.71 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $47.96 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $34.75 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Abbott Laboratories had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. Abbott Laboratories traded down ($0.33) for the day and closed at $54.73Specifically, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 23,866 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,325,756.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,131,797.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 96,603 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $5,430,054.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,986,429.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 616,332 shares of company stock valued at $33,579,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $95,260.00, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,786,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,308,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 18.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,499,469 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,574,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,806,535 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 45.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 47,589,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,313,334,000 after buying an additional 14,918,038 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,865,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,305,942,000 after buying an additional 809,732 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,722,088 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $569,830,000 after buying an additional 2,606,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

