Traders Buy Marathon Oil (MRO) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) on weakness during trading on Friday. $101.99 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $24.85 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $77.14 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Marathon Oil had the 30th highest net in-flow for the day. Marathon Oil traded down ($0.11) for the day and closed at $15.01

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Scotiabank set a $19.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Societe Generale raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Group increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 148.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -7.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,832,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,514,387 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $81,114,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 41,191,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,268 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 735.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 2,745,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,889 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,677,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,027,132,000 after buying an additional 1,808,213 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Traders Buy Marathon Oil (MRO) on Weakness” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/traders-buy-marathon-oil-mro-on-weakness.html.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.