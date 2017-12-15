Traders Buy Marathon Oil (MRO) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) on weakness during trading on Friday. $101.99 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $24.85 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $77.14 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Marathon Oil had the 30th highest net in-flow for the day. Marathon Oil traded down ($0.11) for the day and closed at $15.01
MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Scotiabank set a $19.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Societe Generale raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Group increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -7.81%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,832,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,514,387 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $81,114,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 41,191,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,268 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 735.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 2,745,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,889 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,677,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,027,132,000 after buying an additional 1,808,213 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marathon Oil Company Profile
Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.
