Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 1,800 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.09% of Cimarex Energy worth $10,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turner Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lisa A. Stewart acquired 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.06 per share, with a total value of $27,790.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 3,696 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $462,406.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,764 shares of company stock worth $2,706,414. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

XEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Cowen set a $135.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Group set a $98.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $141.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.60.

Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $10,770.00, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.34. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52 week low of $89.49 and a 52 week high of $144.30.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $463.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.53 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates in exploration and production (E&P) segment. Its operations are located in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. Its E&P activities take place primarily in two areas: the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent region.

