Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE: TD):

12/1/2017 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$78.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2017 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$74.00 to C$78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2017 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$73.00 to C$76.00.

12/1/2017 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$75.00 to C$77.00.

12/1/2017 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$78.00 to C$80.00.

12/1/2017 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$74.00 to C$76.00.

11/13/2017 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$73.00 to C$79.00.

11/1/2017 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$74.00 to C$78.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) traded down C$0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$71.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,297,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,740. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$61.50 and a 12-month high of C$75.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 42.81%.

In other news, insider Theresa Lynn Currie sold 59,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.64, for a total value of C$4,326,438.40. Also, insider Robert E. Dorrance sold 374,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.69, for a total value of C$27,589,536.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

